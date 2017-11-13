Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Out two games
Sbisa (undisclosed) will remain in Las Vegas for the team's upcoming two-game road trip.
It's unclear when Sbisa suffered the injury, as he put together a multi-point showing in nearly 22 minutes of time on ice in the Golden Knights' most recent game Friday against Winnipeg. With this news, Sbisa won't have another chance to play until the team returns to Las Vegas for a showdown with the Kings on Sunday.
