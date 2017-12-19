Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Participates in limited fashion Tuesday
Sbisa (lower body) took part in Tuesday's morning skate wearing a red no-contact jersey, indicating that he is not ready to suit up for the evening's matchup against the Lightning.
It's encouraging to see Sbisa return to the ice after he has missed the past two contests with his injury, and the fact that the Golden Knights don't play again until Saturday should provide some optimism that the Swiss defenseman could return to action sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Jon Merrill or Brad Hunt will likely continue to see action with the Vegas defensive corps.
