Sbisa assisted on the overtime winner in a 5-4 contest against the Sabres on Tuesday.

That's four assists on the season now for Sbisa, who's settling in nicely on the top defensive pair alongside Nate Schmidt. The 27-year-old has quietly stuffed the stat sheet so far, totaling 13 hits and eight blocked shots in 20:10 of ice time per game. It would be nice to see Sbisa shoot more though, as he's logged just two shots on goal this season.