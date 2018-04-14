Sbisa (undisclosed) will watch Friday's Game 2 matchup against the Kings from the media box, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Sbisa hasn't dressed for a game since Feb. 27, and he'll shift his focus to getting back for Game 3. The Golden Knights managed without the 28-year-old blueliner in Game 1, when they shut out the Kings.

