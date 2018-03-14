Sbisa (undisclosed) will miss at least 2-3 more weeks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Based on the timeline established by coach Gerard Gallant, Sbisa won't have much time to readjust before the start of the playoffs. The 27-year-old has already missed six games as a result of his undisclosed injury and has played in a mere 30 contests this year due to a variety of issues. Colin Miller would be the odds on favorite to get bumped from the lineup once Sbisa is given the green light.