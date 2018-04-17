Sbisa (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and will miss Game 4 against the Kings on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Sbisa has been out of action since Feb. 27, a stretch of 22 games. Injuries limited the defenseman to a mere 30 contests this season. When healthy, the 27-year-old did still manage to tally 14 points -- the second highest total of his career. Even once given the green light to suit up, coach Gerard Gallant may keep Sbisa in the press box, rather than break up his defensive pairings that have been performing well thus far.