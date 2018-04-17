Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Remains sidelined
Sbisa (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and will miss Game 4 against the Kings on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Sbisa has been out of action since Feb. 27, a stretch of 22 games. Injuries limited the defenseman to a mere 30 contests this season. When healthy, the 27-year-old did still manage to tally 14 points -- the second highest total of his career. Even once given the green light to suit up, coach Gerard Gallant may keep Sbisa in the press box, rather than break up his defensive pairings that have been performing well thus far.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Remains out for Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Sitting out Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Expected to be ready for playoffs•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Takes post-practice twirl•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Remains out long term•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Facing extended absence•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...