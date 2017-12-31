Sbisa (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Sbisa was a full participant in Saturday's practice, so the 27-year-old blueliner is definitely nearing a return to game action, but he'll have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville for his next opportunity to do so. The 2008 first-round pick will be worth a look in deeper leagues once he's cleared to play, as he's been a solid source of offense for the Golden Knights this campaign, notching one goal and 10 points while registering a plus-6 rating in 23 contests.