Sbisa (hand) was back in a regular sweater at Thursday's game-day skate, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

According to coach Gerard Gallant, Sbisa is "really close" to returning to action. When the defenseman suits back up remains to be seen, but he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Edmonton. A pair of maladies have seen the Italian play in just one game since mid-December.