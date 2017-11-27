Sbisa (lower body) will make the trip for the Golden Knights' upcoming back-to-back against Minnesota and Winnipeg, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The news that Sbisa will travel with the team Thursday and Friday -- he hopes to return during that stretch -- does effectively rule him out Tuesday versus Dallas. The blueliner didn't provide a firm confirmation when he might rejoin the lineup, but appears to be headed in the right direction. Once Sbisa is given the all-clear, the coaching staff will need to determine who gets relegated to the role of observer -- with Shea Theodore or Brad Hunt the leading candidates.