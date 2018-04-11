Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Sitting out Game 1
Sbisa (undisclosed) will be a spectator for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Kings.
As recently as the end of March, head coach Gerard Gallant stated that he expected to have the Swiss defenseman back in time for the start of the postseason. Sbisa has yet to practice since suffering the injury, so while he hasn't been ruled out of Friday's Game 2, it would certainly be a surprise if he were cleared to play in time.
