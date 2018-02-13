Sbisa (hand) participated in practice Tuesday while wearing a red non-contact jersey, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The fact that Sbisa is already back to practicing, albeit in a limited fashion, is an excellent sign that he is on a good pace for his recovery. The earliest date he could be back for according to his 6-to-8 week timetable would be Feb. 21 against Calgary, so considering that's still over a week away and he's already back on the ice, it's not unreasonable to think he might be able to suit up then.