Sbisa (lower body) will be a game-time call against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Even if given the green light to play, Sbisa would need to be activated off injured reserve after sitting out the last six games due to his lower-body malady. The Golden Knights are currently sitting at 22 players on the active roster, so they wouldn't need to make a corresponding move.

