Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Suffers another lower-body injury
Sbisa will not be available against the Penguins on Thursday due to a lower-body ailment, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Sbisa -- who previously was sidelined for seven games with a lower-body malady -- will once again be stuck in the press box. It is not entirely clear if this is a new injury or a recurrence of the previous one. Jon Merrill will slot into the lineup in Sbisa's stead.
