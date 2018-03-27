Sbisa (undisclosed) skated after practice Monday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Sbisa is still expected to miss at least two more games, but it's encouraging that he was able to skate in the solo session. Presumably, his next step will be to join his teammates for an extended skate and/or practice. Time is of the essence for the defenseman from a fantasy perspective since the Golden Knights only have seven games left in the regular season, and the expansion club can officially secure a playoff berth by earning at least one point in Monday's home game versus the Avalanche.