Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Two-point performance Wednesday
Sbisa scored a goal and an assist while adding a shot, five hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.
He's been productive since returning to the lineup from a hand injury that cost him 17 games, scoring three points (one goal, two assists) with eight hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in three contests. Sbisa's physical style will leave him susceptible to further injuries -- he's played 80 or more games in a season only twice in his career -- but with Vegas' offense flying high right now, he'll be an intriguing DFS option as long as he can stay in the lineup.
