Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Won't play Sunday
Sbisa (lower body) will miss Sunday's home game against the Panthers. He remains day-to-day.
Sbisa's produced 10 points (one goal, nine assists) through 23 games this season, with varying lower-body ailments jeopardizing his chances for a massive breakout campaign with the nascent franchise. His next chance to suit up will now arrive Tuesday against the Lightning.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Suffers another lower-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Removed from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Set to travel with team•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Not traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Added to injured list•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Out two games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...