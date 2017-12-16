Sbisa (lower body) will miss Sunday's home game against the Panthers. He remains day-to-day.

Sbisa's produced 10 points (one goal, nine assists) through 23 games this season, with varying lower-body ailments jeopardizing his chances for a massive breakout campaign with the nascent franchise. His next chance to suit up will now arrive Tuesday against the Lightning.

