Sbisa (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Predators.

The Golden Knights have won seven consecutive games since the 27-year-old blueliner sustained his lower-body injury, so there's no reason for coach Gerard Gallant to change his team's lineup for Tuesday's contest, even if Sbisa is ready to return to action. The 2008 first-round pick may have to wait for Vegas to suffer a loss before getting back into the lineup.