Golden Knights' Lucas Elvenes: Bound for AHL
Elvenes will join AHL Chicago for the remainder of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Elvenes -- who signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Vegas in June of 2018 -- spent last season playing in Sweden with Rogle BK Angelholm, for which he notched 20 points in 42 games. The 19-year-old figures to spend the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, but could be a call-up option throughout the year.
