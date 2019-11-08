Elvenes is currently riding an 11-game point streak for AHL Chicago.

Elvenes, who tuned just 20 years of age in August, has been flat-out dominant in his first AHL campaign. The big Swede has made a flawless transition to North American hockey. He has points in 11 straight games, and for the season, has failed to record a point in just one of Chicago's first 13 contests. His overall numbers (five goals, 19 points in 13 games) are exceptional and led to Elvenes being named AHL Rookie of the Month for October. Elvenes entered the season ranked in the top-100 on several prospects lists -- including No. 100 on the dot by RotoWire -- but few could have seen him playing this well to begin the year.