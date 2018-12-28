Elvenes pick up a goal and an assist to help lead Sweden to a 5-2 win over Slovakia at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.

It was a strong showing for the Vegas prospect despite the fact he played just 11:46 in the contest. The 2017 fifth-round selection has spent the early portion of the tournament playing on Sweden's third-line and second power-play unit. Elvenes is yet to score a goal this season in 20 games for Rogle of the SHL, although he does have eight helpers. Elvenes signed his entry-level deal with Vegas in June and he figures to spend next season in the AHL. He's a name to keep an eye on in deeper dynasty leagues.