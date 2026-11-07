Van Vliet scored three goals and added an assist in the University of St. Thomas' 5-2 win over the University of Alaska-Anchorage on Friday.

Van Vliet doubled his point total for the season with this big game. He has six goals and two assists over seven outings in his sophomore season. Van Vliet was a standout for the Tommies in 2025-26, earning 35 points over 37 games. He may find it difficult to repeat those numbers after St. Thomas' conference switch from the CCHA to the tougher NCHC in the offseason.