Van Vliet was named the CCHA Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Van Vliet is also the CCHA's Rookie of the Year. He's at 14 goals, 35 points and a plus-3 rating over 36 outings after scoring in the University of St. Thomas' 2-1 win over Augustana University on Saturday to put the Tommies in the CCHA's Mason Cup Final. That game is Friday versus Minnesota State University, with the winner getting to play in the NCAA Tournament.