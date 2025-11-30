Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Generates three assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cormier notched three assists in AHL Henderson's 7-4 loss to Bakersfield on Saturday.
Cormier is up to four goals and 13 assists over 18 games this season, though he's picked up the pace with a goal and seven helpers over his last six outings. The defenseman's strong play comes at a good time, as the Golden Knights have just six healthy blueliners on the NHL roster. They start a road trip Friday, and they may be interested in calling up a defenseman, likely Cormier or Dylan Coghlan, to provide emergency depth if Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed) remains out.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Racks up three points•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Hits waiver wire•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Sent to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Lands on non-roster list•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Heads to AHL•