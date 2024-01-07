Cormier notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Cormier made his NHL debut Saturday, logging 19:46 of ice time. His first point was on Jack Eichel's tally just 31 seconds into the third period, which stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 4-1. With injuries mounting on the blue line, Cormier may have a chance to show his progress after a mediocre training camp. He was paired alongside Brayden McNabb in a top-four role Saturday, though Cormier may have to eventually settle for third-pairing minutes.