Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Inks one-year deal

Cormier signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights on Monday.

Cormier earned his newest contract after the strongest offensive campaign of his AHL career. Across 49 regular-season games with AHL Henderson, the 24-year-old blueliner compiled eight goals, 39 assists and 121 shots on net. He produced when it mattered as well, adding five points in six postseason appearances. White he's yet to play regular minutes at the NHL level, he'll return to Vegas' system as one of the top defensive options to be called up if the Golden Knights run into injury problems. He has one assist over two career NHL games, which came back in 2023-24.