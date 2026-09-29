Cormier (undisclosed) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on the injured non-roster list, per SinBin.vegas.

Cormier was a limited participant throughout the Golden Knights' training camp before he ultimately appeared on injured reserve Tuesday. The 24-year-old blueliner wore a red non-contact jersey when he did skate, and his placement on IR will keep him out of action for at least the next seven days. He was highly effective with AHL Henderson in 2025-26, where he compiled eight goals and 47 points across 49 regular-season games. He should be involved with the Silver Knights in a similar role once he's healthy this season.