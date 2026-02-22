Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Records three helpers Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cormier registered three assists in AHL Henderson's 4-3 win over Abbotsford on Saturday.
Cormier is now a point away from matching his career high from his rookie year (2022-23). He's been great for Henderson lately with two goals and 12 assists over his last 12 contests, getting on the scoresheet in 11 of those games. Cormier has seven goals, 27 helpers, 96 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 35 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Generates three assists•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Racks up three points•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Hits waiver wire•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Sent to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier: Lands on non-roster list•