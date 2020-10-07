Cormier was drafted 68th overall by the Golden Knights at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Cormier is a potential home run selection for the Golden Knights because he is one of the most gifted offensive defensemen in the entire draft. He is constantly looking to join the rush and make plays. That's the good news. The bad news is that his defensive play needs tons and tons of work. He also needs to learn to pick his spots better when it comes to recognizing when to activate offensively. Vegas clearly thinks they have the coaching and development staff in place to help Cormier get off the hump. He could be a steal if that is indeed the case. Cormier is ticketed for another couple seasons in the QMJHL.