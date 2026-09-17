Cormier (undisclosed) will wear a non-contact jersey to begin Golden Knights' training camp, per SinBin.vegas.

Cormier underwent an undisclosed procedure in the 2025-26 offseason and will wear a red non-contact jersey to start Vegas' training camp. The 24-year-old blueliner had a productive year with AHL Henderson last season, where he compiled eight goals, 39 assists and 121 shots on net across 49 regular-season outings. While he appears to be an outside shot to make the Golden Knights' roster, he'll battle in training camp while looking to recover from his surgery simultaneously.