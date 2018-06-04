Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Absent from practice
Subban (undisclosed) did not take the ice for Monday's game-day skate, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The news effectively rules Subban out for Monday's Game 4 clash with the Capitals. Fantasy formats that will be impacted by who is the No. 2 behind Marc-Andre Fleury are few and far between, which means the netminder's availability will mostly go unnoticed even when he is cleared to return.
