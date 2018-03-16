Subban (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Subban has missed the Golden Knights' last 19 games due to an upper-body injury, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which was a clear indication that he was likely nearing a return to game action. Vegas has yet to name a starter for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, but if Subban doesn't face the Wild, he'll likely start between the pipes Sunday against the Flames.