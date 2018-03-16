Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR
Subban (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Subban has missed the Golden Knights' last 19 games due to an upper-body injury, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which was a clear indication that he was likely nearing a return to game action. Vegas has yet to name a starter for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, but if Subban doesn't face the Wild, he'll likely start between the pipes Sunday against the Flames.
