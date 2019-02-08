Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR
Subban (illness) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The Golden Knights sent Max Lagace to the minors in a corresponding transaction Friday, a move that all but confirms Subban will make his return to the lineup Saturday against Columbus. The 25-year-old backstop hasn't been great in limited action this season, compiling a 2-5-0 record while posting a sub-par 2.95 GAA and .904 save percentage in eight appearances, so he'll be looking to improve down the stretch.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Not traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Sent to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Doesn't travel to Winnipeg•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Can't shake illness•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Won't back up Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Dealing with illness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...