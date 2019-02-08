Subban (illness) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The Golden Knights sent Max Lagace to the minors in a corresponding transaction Friday, a move that all but confirms Subban will make his return to the lineup Saturday against Columbus. The 25-year-old backstop hasn't been great in limited action this season, compiling a 2-5-0 record while posting a sub-par 2.95 GAA and .904 save percentage in eight appearances, so he'll be looking to improve down the stretch.