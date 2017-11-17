Subban (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

There is finally good news on the goalie front for Golden Knights fans, as they will get back Subban following a 11-game absence. While the 23-year-old has made just five NHL appearances in between the pipes, he should still be considered the established veteran compared to youngster Max Lagace and will likely take over the No. 1 job until Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) returns to action.