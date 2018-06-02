Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: All but ruled out for Game 3
Subban (undisclosed) was not present for Saturday's optional skate ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals opposing the Capitals, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
While not set in stone, Subban isn't expected to dress for the upcoming game. Vegas's backup netminder was on the ice Friday, but he skated with the extras which was the first indication that he'll likely miss out on Game 3. Look for Max Lagace to get the call if Marc-Andre Fleury happens to struggle or sustain an injury in this Cup finals showdown.
