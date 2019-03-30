Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Allows three goals to Wild
Subban made 29 saves on 32 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
It was an uphill battle after Subban gave up the first three goals of the game, and Vegas couldn't quite recover before the clock ran out. Subban's record dropped to 7-10-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .902 save percentage. It's unclear if Subban will start in San Jose on Saturday or if Max Lagace will take a turn with Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) doubtful for the road contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Drops decision to Blues•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets another start Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Loses in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...