Subban made 29 saves on 32 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

It was an uphill battle after Subban gave up the first three goals of the game, and Vegas couldn't quite recover before the clock ran out. Subban's record dropped to 7-10-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .902 save percentage. It's unclear if Subban will start in San Jose on Saturday or if Max Lagace will take a turn with Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) doubtful for the road contest.