Subban signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

Subban will be back with Vegas for his third season in Vegas before becoming a restricted free agent again in July 2020. Over his 21 appearances in 2018-19, Subban went 8-10-2 with a 2.93 GAA and .902 save percentage.

