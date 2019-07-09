Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Avoids arbitration with new deal
Subban signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.
Subban will be back with Vegas for his third season in Vegas before becoming a restricted free agent again in July 2020. Over his 21 appearances in 2018-19, Subban went 8-10-2 with a 2.93 GAA and .902 save percentage.
