Subban came off the bench in the third period and stopped all five shots he faced in a 4-0 loss to Minnesota.

Subban relieved Marc-Andre Fleury to start the third period with the Golden Knights already trailing 4-0, making his first relief appearance of the season. With Fleury coming off a rough pair of starts, Subban may draw in more than once during Vegas' upcoming five-game homestand. None of the matchups are particularly appealing, however, so fantasy owners are better off avoiding unless desperate.