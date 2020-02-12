Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Barely tested in relief effort
Subban came off the bench in the third period and stopped all five shots he faced in a 4-0 loss to Minnesota.
Subban relieved Marc-Andre Fleury to start the third period with the Golden Knights already trailing 4-0, making his first relief appearance of the season. With Fleury coming off a rough pair of starts, Subban may draw in more than once during Vegas' upcoming five-game homestand. None of the matchups are particularly appealing, however, so fantasy owners are better off avoiding unless desperate.
