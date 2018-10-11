Subban will tend the twine for Thursday's road trip to Pittsburgh, Bill Price of NHL.com reports.

Subban -- not beloved former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury -- will get the nod in the Steel City. The 24-year-old Subban was a perfect 9-for-9 in his relief appearance for the Flower on Opening Night and will make his first start of the 2018-19 campaign. The Toronto native figures to see between 20-30 starts this season as long as Fleury can stay healthy.