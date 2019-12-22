Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes Sunday
Subban will tend the road goal for Sunday's showdown with San Jose.
Subban will enter the crease for the first time in four games, and has racked up a 3-1-1 record along with a 2.76 GAA and .907 save percentage in his last five starts. He'll face a great matchup Sunday against a Sharks offense that ranks 24th in the league in goals per game this season (2.65). He's 2-0-2 in his career vs the Sharks with a .925 save percentage.
