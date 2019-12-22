Subban will tend the road goal for Sunday's showdown with San Jose.

Subban will enter the crease for the first time in four games, and has racked up a 3-1-1 record along with a 2.76 GAA and .907 save percentage in his last five starts. He'll face a great matchup Sunday against a Sharks offense that ranks 24th in the league in goals per game this season (2.65). He's 2-0-2 in his career vs the Sharks with a .925 save percentage.