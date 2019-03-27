Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes Wednesday
Subban will start in net Wednesday against the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Subban hasn't performed notably well over the last five games, but he also hasn't allowed more than three goals. He should continue to hold down the crease until Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) is ready to retake the ice. With Vegas comfortably in the playoffs, Fleury will likely take ample time to rest up. Next up for Subban is an Avalanche club that hasn't lost in regulation in the last five games.
