Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Bitten by Sharks in overtime
Subban stopped 42 of 44 shots Thursday, but it wasn't enough in a 2-1 overtime loss to San Jose.
Subban played fantastically in his first start since Feb. 2, especially in a 17-save second period. It's unclear how long Marc-Andre Fleury (undisclosed) will be sidelined, so Subban could make for a sneaky add and/or spot-start option in the final eight games of the season if Fleury doesn't return soon.
