Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Burned for four goals in loss
Subban allowed four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's loss to Edmonton.
Subban has struggled in his three most recent appearances, allowing a total of 11 goals. While his 13-4-2 record is impressive, Subban's .910 save percentage shows that there's definitely room for improvement. Marc-Andre Fleury is the clear-cut starter for Vegas entering the playoffs, so don't expect to see Subban again unless an injury occurs.
