Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Can't shake illness
Subban (illness) will sit out of Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Subban will be replaced by Maxime Lagace as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup since he can't shake the sickness he succumbed to Thursday. His next chance to enter the lineup will be Tuesday versus the Jets.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Won't back up Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Dealing with illness•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Grabs second win against Devils•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Facing Devils Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Impresses in win over Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stopping pucks Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...