Subban was claimed off waivers by the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Although he seemed destined for AHL Providence after being waived Monday, Subban will instead make his way to Vegas and will, in theory, be the third goalie on the roster when the team begins its inaugural season Friday. While he will still have to compete with Calvin Pickard for backup duties behind Marc-Andre Fleury, Subban will likely have a fair shot at regular playing time, as the goalie situation in the desert is a bit more volatile than the one the young keeper is leaving behind in Boston.