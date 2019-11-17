Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Clubbed by Kings
Subban made 21 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.
Vegas' No. 2 netminder has been seeing more action in November, starting four of seven games so far, but he hasn't rewarded coach Gerard Gallant's faith in him. Subban is 0-2-2 in those four starts, and on the year he has a rough 3.42 GAA and .888 save percentage.
