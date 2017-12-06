Subban stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's shootout win over Anaheim.

Subban made some sensational saves in overtime and didn't give up a single goal in the shootout. He's been solid of late, allowing three or fewer goals in each of his five starts since coming off injured reserve. The 23-year-old is currently the starting goaltender for Vegas, and his 6-2-0 record and .923 save percentage make him an appealing fantasy player. He's worth a look if he's available, as Subban's NHL career is off to a fantastic start and the Golden Knights have been one of the league's best stories.