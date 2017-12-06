Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Comes up clutch against Ducks
Subban stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's shootout win over Anaheim.
Subban made some sensational saves in overtime and didn't give up a single goal in the shootout. He's been solid of late, allowing three or fewer goals in each of his five starts since coming off injured reserve. The 23-year-old is currently the starting goaltender for Vegas, and his 6-2-0 record and .923 save percentage make him an appealing fantasy player. He's worth a look if he's available, as Subban's NHL career is off to a fantastic start and the Golden Knights have been one of the league's best stories.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Tuesday against Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Turns in 31-save win•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Returning to cage•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Drops second straight in loss to Wild•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stops 27 in 3-0 defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...