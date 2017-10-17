Subban will be between the posts for Tuesday night's contest against the Sabres.

Subban did everything he needed to against his former team Sunday, but he only had to face 22 shots en route to the victory. Buffalo's offense is somewhat more potent than Boston's at the moment and is averaging three more shots on goal per game, so Tuesday's home contest will serve as a nice test for where the middle Subban brother truly stands as the Golden Knights' de facto starter.