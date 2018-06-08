Subban was held out of the lineup during the Stanley Cup Final due to a sprained ankle, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

With how well Marc-Andre Fleury performed this season, Subban was never going to get the start in the playoffs, which means his injury really didn't have much of an impact. There is little reason to think his ankle problem will prevent the 23-year-old from being ready for the 2018-19 campaign, in which fantasy owners can likely expect him to see 20-30 starts behind the Flower.