Subban is under the weather, which caused him to miss practice Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Subban has performed well in his previous two starts (both wins with a 1.50 GAA), but he isn't going to be taking any starts away from Marc-Andre Fleury, who leads the league in wins (25) and shutouts (six). As such, even if he isn't healthy enough to suit up versus San Jose on Thursday, Subban wasn't going to be missing a start and the team figures to bring somebody up from AHL Chicago to serve as the backup.