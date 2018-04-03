Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Defending cage against Canucks
Subban will patrol the crease for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet650 reports.
Subban will slot into the net in order to give starter Marc-Andre Fleury the night off in preparation for the playoffs. When called upon, the 23-year-old Subban has been an outstanding backup, as he registered a 12-3-2 record with a 2.54 GAA and .915 save percentage. The last time the Toronto native faced off with the Canucks, he saved 22 of 23 shots in a relief appearance.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns win over Blues•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Taking on St. Louis•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Bitten by Sharks in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Thursday's starter•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Nearly flawless in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...