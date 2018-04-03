Subban will patrol the crease for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet650 reports.

Subban will slot into the net in order to give starter Marc-Andre Fleury the night off in preparation for the playoffs. When called upon, the 23-year-old Subban has been an outstanding backup, as he registered a 12-3-2 record with a 2.54 GAA and .915 save percentage. The last time the Toronto native faced off with the Canucks, he saved 22 of 23 shots in a relief appearance.